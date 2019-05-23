  1. Home
Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.

Polanco Min 46 183 30 62 .339

Reddick Hou 43 154 22 51 .331

LeMahieu NYY 44 170 30 56 .329

Andrus Tex 38 157 25 51 .325

Brantley Hou 49 191 29 62 .325

TAnderson ChW 44 171 27 55 .322

Devers Bos 49 184 33 58 .315

Springer Hou 47 182 41 57 .313

Martínez Bos 44 169 28 52 .308

Fletcher LAA 46 155 21 47 .303

Jonrones=

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; GSánchez, New York, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Encarnación, Seattle, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; 6 tied at 12.

Carreras Producidas=

Springer, Houston, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 40; Mondesí, Kansas City, 40; DoSantana, Seattle, 38; Rosario, Minnesota, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; MPérez, Minnesota, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; 2 tied at 5-1.