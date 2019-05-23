Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
Polanco Min 46 183 30 62 .339
Reddick Hou 43 154 22 51 .331
LeMahieu NYY 44 170 30 56 .329
Andrus Tex 38 157 25 51 .325
Brantley Hou 49 191 29 62 .325
TAnderson ChW 44 171 27 55 .322
Devers Bos 49 184 33 58 .315
Springer Hou 47 182 41 57 .313
Martínez Bos 44 169 28 52 .308
Fletcher LAA 46 155 21 47 .303
Jonrones=
Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; GSánchez, New York, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Encarnación, Seattle, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; 6 tied at 12.
Carreras Producidas=
Springer, Houston, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 40; Mondesí, Kansas City, 40; DoSantana, Seattle, 38; Rosario, Minnesota, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; 5 tied at 34.
Pitcheo=
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; MPérez, Minnesota, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; 2 tied at 5-1.