  1. Home
  2. Politics

Talk show host demands a fair election as DPP discusses primary rules

TV celebrity Dennis Peng criticized the DPP and insisted the party’s election primary should be “transparent, fair, and democratic”

  165
By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/23 13:57

(By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As protesters gathered outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters on Wednesday (May 22) to demand a fair primary, the former host of Formosa TV talk show “Jeng Chin on FTV53" (政經看民視), Dennis Peng (彭文正) also showed up to call for a fair and just primary elections.

Peng said it was sad to see the party isolate itself by having guards and police at the door. “What gave (President) Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) the right to ruin the efforts of past generations that built up Taiwan’s democracy?”

Peng referred to Tsai’s demand for mediation as a failure to live up to the spirit of democracy. He also accused the Central Executive Committee and Tsai of dissipating “Taiwan’s dignity,” and added they will never be able to repay the people “in 10 lives.”

“Is it that difficult to hold a transparent, fair, and democratic primary?” Peng loudly asked during the protest. “Why is it so difficult for Tsai and Chen Chu (陳菊) not to cheat?”

Peng, when he hosted the TV show Jeng Chin on FTV53, insinuated that Chen Chu pressured Formosa TV’s leadership to shut down the show. Not long after, the show was canceled.
Democratic Progressive Party
Dennis Peng
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Lai offers support to Taiwan President if she defeats Kaohsiung mayor in DPP primary poll
Lai offers support to Taiwan President if she defeats Kaohsiung mayor in DPP primary poll
2019/05/22 20:23
BREAKING NEWS: DPP meeting about Taiwan presidential candidate selection ends without agreement
BREAKING NEWS: DPP meeting about Taiwan presidential candidate selection ends without agreement
2019/05/22 19:51
CEC meeting live stream: DPP supporters gather outside Taiwan party HQ to demand fair selection process
CEC meeting live stream: DPP supporters gather outside Taiwan party HQ to demand fair selection process
2019/05/22 15:30
DPP to announce primary details, supporters gather for just decision
DPP to announce primary details, supporters gather for just decision
2019/05/22 00:30
Ex-Premier Lai denies having discussed presidential bid with Taiwan President
Ex-Premier Lai denies having discussed presidential bid with Taiwan President
2019/05/21 20:28