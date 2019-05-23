All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 7 3 3 24 23 12 D.C. United 7 4 3 24 18 13 Montreal 6 5 3 21 15 19 Atlanta 6 4 2 20 13 9 New York 5 5 3 18 19 16 New York City FC 4 1 6 18 15 12 Toronto FC 5 5 2 17 22 20 Columbus 5 8 1 16 12 19 Chicago 4 5 4 16 20 17 Orlando City 4 6 3 15 19 20 New England 3 8 3 12 14 31 Cincinnati 3 8 2 11 11 23 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 9 1 4 31 32 9 Seattle 7 1 5 26 22 14 Houston 7 2 2 23 20 12 LA Galaxy 7 5 1 22 18 17 Minnesota United 5 4 3 18 20 18 FC Dallas 5 5 3 18 17 17 Real Salt Lake 5 6 1 16 18 20 San Jose 4 6 2 14 18 23 Vancouver 3 6 5 14 14 18 Portland 3 6 2 11 14 22 Sporting Kansas City 2 4 5 11 20 20 Colorado 1 9 2 5 17 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, May 22

Vancouver 2, New York 2, tie

Friday, May 24

LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

Minnesota United at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Orlando City at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New York, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

New England at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Philadelphia at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.