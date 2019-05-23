TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The inauguration of New Taipei City Archaeology Park (新北考古公園), the largest of its kind in Taiwan, will take place on Saturday (May 25) in Bali District, next to Shihsanhang Museum of Archaeology (十三行博物館).

The 5.2-hectare park incorporates archaeology, education, ecology, art, and humanistic elements. As a complementary facility of the museum, it will introduce the public to the historical site of Shihsanhang, which features relics from the Iron Age in northern Taiwan.

Admission is free to the park, which features huts, barns, and tribal amenities reminiscent of the prehistoric era. Visitors can explore the many exhibition areas and learn about how our ancestors hunted for a living and honed their survival skills, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau of New Taipei.

To mark its opening, the 2019 New Taipei City Archaeology Festival (2019考古生活節) will take place at the venue this weekend, from Saturday. Highlights include an outdoor fair of more than 120 stalls, an interactive exhibition looking at the relationship between humans and nature, and concerts featuring Sun Son Theatre (身聲劇場), indigenous rap band Boxing, Amis singer Suming Rubi (舒米恩), and performers from the Oceanian country of Kiribati.

The organizers will also hold a “prehistoric skills” challenge that tests the abilities of visitors to make ceramics, hunt, farm, and do crafts. Learn more about the archaeological carnival at the event’s official site.