|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Tampa Bay
|28
|18
|.609
|2
|Boston
|25
|23
|.521
|6
|Toronto
|20
|28
|.417
|11
|Baltimore
|15
|34
|.306
|16½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|25
|23
|.521
|7
|Chicago
|22
|26
|.458
|10
|Detroit
|18
|28
|.391
|13
|Kansas City
|17
|32
|.347
|15½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Texas
|24
|23
|.511
|7½
|Oakland
|25
|25
|.500
|8
|Los Angeles
|22
|26
|.458
|10
|Seattle
|23
|29
|.442
|11
___
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Oakland 5, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 4
Toronto 10, Boston 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3
Miami 5, Detroit 4, 11 innings
Texas 5, Seattle 3
Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 3
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Oakland 7, Cleveland 2
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game
Texas 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5
Miami 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 9, Houston 4
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Boston (Weber 0-0) at Toronto (Feierabend 0-1), 12:37 p.m.
Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-1) at Houston (Martin 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.