By  Associated Press
2019/05/23 11:33
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 46 183 30 62 .339
Reddick Hou 42 150 22 50 .333
LeMahieu NYY 44 170 30 56 .329
Brantley Hou 48 187 28 61 .326
Andrus Tex 38 157 25 51 .325
TAnderson ChW 43 167 27 54 .323
Devers Bos 48 178 32 57 .320
Springer Hou 47 182 41 57 .313
Martinez Bos 44 169 28 52 .308
Fletcher LAA 46 155 21 47 .303
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; GSanchez, New York, 15; Bregman, Houston, 14; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Springer, Houston, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 40; Abreu, Chicago, 39; DoSantana, Seattle, 38; Rosario, Minnesota, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; 2 tied at 5-1.