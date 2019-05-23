|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|46
|183
|30
|62
|.339
|Reddick Hou
|42
|150
|22
|50
|.333
|LeMahieu NYY
|44
|170
|30
|56
|.329
|Brantley Hou
|48
|187
|28
|61
|.326
|Andrus Tex
|38
|157
|25
|51
|.325
|TAnderson ChW
|43
|167
|27
|54
|.323
|Devers Bos
|48
|178
|32
|57
|.320
|Springer Hou
|47
|182
|41
|57
|.313
|Martinez Bos
|44
|169
|28
|52
|.308
|Fletcher LAA
|46
|155
|21
|47
|.303
|Home Runs
Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; GSanchez, New York, 15; Bregman, Houston, 14; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; 5 tied at 12.
|Runs Batted In
Springer, Houston, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 40; Abreu, Chicago, 39; DoSantana, Seattle, 38; Rosario, Minnesota, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; 5 tied at 34.
|Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; 2 tied at 5-1.