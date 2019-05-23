Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|211
|101
|100—7
|13
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|020—2
|8
|1
Montas, Petit (7), Rodney (8), Trivino (8), Soria (9) and Hundley; Rodriguez, Otero (5), Clippard (7), T.Olson (8) and Plawecki. W_Montas 6-2. L_Rodriguez 1-4. HRs_Oakland, Canha (7), Hundley (2). Cleveland, Bauers (5).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|2
|Texas
|100
|001
|00x—2
|8
|0
Gonzales, Biddle (8), Bass (8) and Narvaez, T.Murphy; Chavez, Sampson (2), Jurado (8), Kelley (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Sampson 2-3. L_Gonzales 5-4. Sv_Kelley (4). HRs_Texas, Pence (10).
___
|New York
|041
|110
|000—7
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|001
|130
|000—5
|7
|0
Sabathia, Kahnle (6), Ottavino (7), Green (8), A.Chapman (9) and Sanchez; Straily, Ynoa (5), Fry (7), Kline (7), Armstrong (9) and Severino. W_Sabathia 3-1. L_Straily 1-4. Sv_A.Chapman (13). HRs_New York, Estrada (3), Torres 2 (12), Sanchez (15), LeMahieu (4). Baltimore, Martin (1), Nunez (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|016
|000
|100—8
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|020—2
|4
|1
Keller, McCarthy (8) and Gallagher; Wacha, Helsley (5), Gallegos (7), Webb (9) and Wieters. W_Keller 3-5. L_Wacha 3-2. HRs_Kansas City, Soler (11).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|70x—8
|10
|0
Hill, Floro (7), Ferguson (7), Stripling (8) and R.Martin; Stanek, Chirinos (2), Kolarek (6), Pagan (6), Sadler (8) and d'Arnaud, Kratz. W_Pagan 1-0. L_Floro 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (10). Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (4), Pham (6), Garcia (8).
___
|Miami
|000
|001
|320—6
|11
|1
|Detroit
|111
|000
|000—3
|10
|0
Urena, Brice (7), Guerrero (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro; Norris, Farmer (7), Alcantara (7), Reininger (9) and Hicks. W_Urena 2-6. L_Farmer 2-3. Sv_Romo (8). HRs_Miami, Cooper (1), Anderson (4).
___
|Kansas City
|002
|010
|000—
|3
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|320
|001
|40x—10
|12
|0
Bailey, Sparkman (2), J.Lopez (4), Lovelady (6), Barlow (6), Boxberger (7), Wi.Peralta (8) and Maldonado; Wainwright, Gant (6), Miller (7), C.Martinez (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina. W_Wainwright 4-4. L_Bailey 4-5. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (10). St. Louis, Wong (6), Ozuna (14), Carpenter (6), Fowler (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|051
|020
|100—
|9
|11
|0
|Milwaukee
|013
|205
|00x—11
|13
|0
Castillo, Lorenzen (3), Hughes (5), Wa.Peralta (6), Hernandez (6), Stephenson (7) and Barnhart, Casali; Davies, Burnes (4), Ju.Guerra (5), Claudio (7), Jeffress (7), Hader (8) and Grandal. W_Ju.Guerra 2-0. L_Wa.Peralta 0-1. Sv_Hader (12). HRs_Cincinnati, Dietrich (12), Barnhart (4). Milwaukee, Moustakas (12), Hiura (2), Grandal (9).
___
|Arizona
|000
|001
|001—2
|6
|0
|San Diego
|311
|000
|00x—5
|12
|0
M.Kelly, Sherfy (2), McFarland (5), Hirano (7), Y.Lopez (8) and Avila, C.Kelly; Lauer, Wingenter (8), Warren (9), Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Lauer 3-4. L_M.Kelly 4-5. Sv_Yates (20).
___
|Washington
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|06x—6
|7
|0
Scherzer, Ross (7), Grace (7), Barraclough (8), Doolittle (8), Ja.Guerra (8) and Suzuki; deGrom, Gsellman (7), Gagnon (8), Bashlor (9) and Nido, Ramos. W_Gagnon 3-0. L_Barraclough 0-1. HRs_Washington, Eaton (4). New York, Davis (1).
___
|Colorado
|303
|030
|000—9
|16
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|001
|000—3
|8
|0
Gray, Shaw (8), Diaz (9) and Wolters; DuRapau, Kingham (1), Holmes (5), Feliz (9) and Diaz. W_Gray 4-4. L_DuRapau 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Wolters (1), Murphy (3). Pittsburgh, Bell (15).
___
|Philadelphia
|102
|000
|010—4
|13
|0
|Chicago
|003
|040
|10x—8
|8
|0
Irvin, E.Garcia (5), De Los Santos (7) and Realmuto; Hamels, Chatwood (5), Cishek (9) and Contreras. W_Chatwood 3-0. L_Irvin 2-1. HRs_Philadelphia, McCutchen (7). Chicago, Baez (12), Rizzo (12), Almora Jr. (5).