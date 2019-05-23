BALTIMORE (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit two of New York's five home runs off Baltimore's beleaguered pitching staff, and the New York Yankees survived a shaky outing from CC Sabathia in a 7-5 victory over the Orioles on Wednesday night.

Torres homered leading off the third and fifth innings to help New York take a 7-2 lead. He has four multihomer games this season — all against Baltimore — and has gone deep against the Orioles 10 times in 11 games.

Gary Sanchez hit his ninth homer against the Orioles this season, and DJ LeMahieu and Thairo Estrada also connected. New York has 33 home runs against Baltimore, leads the series 9-2 and is 6-0 at Camden Yards.

The Yankees will seek to complete a four-game sweep Wednesday afternoon. New York is already assured its sixth straight series win.

Baltimore has lost five in a row to sink to 15-34, the worst record in the majors.

Sabathia (3-1) allowed five runs and six hits, including two home runs, in five innings. Although his ERA climbed from 2.97 to 3.48, the lefty took advantage of New York's ample offensive display to win at Camden Yards for the first time in seven starts since June 2016.

Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

The Yankees took charge in the second inning when Estrada and LeMahieu hit two-run homers off Dan Straily (1-4), who gave up two more long balls before being pulled after four ineffective innings.

Torres hit Gabriel Ynoa's second pitch over the right field wall, the 104th home run yielded by Baltimore pitchers in 49 games. One night earlier, the Orioles broke the record held by the 2000 Kansas City Royals for quickest to allow 100 home runs (57 games).

Richie Martin hit his first big league homer and Renato Núñez added a two-run shot in the Baltimore fifth to make it 7-5.

PATIENCE REQUIRED

Orioles first-year general manager Mike Elias has no choice but to be patient while the team struggles to be competitive at the outset of a major rebuilding project.

"There have been good things this year so far. The win-loss record is not one of those good things," Elias said Wednesday. "If we're able to add a couple of guys and have them stick and be pieces here, that would make this year a huge success. But look, we've got a big effort on our hands. This is the beginning of it. That doesn't mean we're not going to push harder to get better, but it's where we're at right now."

ADDING AN OUTFIELDER

The Orioles bolstered their outfield defense by acquiring Keon Broxton from the New York Mets on Wednesday for $500,000 in 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allotment.

"He has speed, excellent center field ability, he's got some raw power," Elias said.

STEP UP, GO DEEP

The Yankees have homered 78 times this season despite having sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the IL for long stretches.

"We have good players, guys that have stepped up over and over again," manager Aaron Boone said. "But they stepped up because they're capable and because they're good players. We've seen that show itself over and over again with a number of different players."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Stanton took a step back in his return from arm injuries and won't play in any rehabilitation games for seven to 10 days because of left calf tightness. ... SS Didi Gregorius (elbow) returned to the lineup in Tampa as a designated hitter in extended spring training after sitting out Tuesday due to dehydration suffered in Monday game. ... SS Troy Tulowitzki (calf), sidelined since April 3, could return to the field in some kind of game setting by this weekend. ... RHP Luis Severino (shoulder), who's yet to play this season, will likely start throwing soon.

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb was (lumbar strain) was placed on the 60-day IL, which means he will likely sidelined until July.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.09 ERA) returns to the mound after getting hit in the right shin by a line drive Saturday against Tampa Bay.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (2-5, 4.66) faces the Yankees for the third time this season. The right-hander gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings in each of his first two outings vs NY.

