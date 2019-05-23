Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 211 101 100—7 13 0 Cleveland 000 000 020—2 8 1

Montas, Petit (7), Rodney (8), Trivino (8), Soria (9) and Hundley; Rodriguez, Otero (5), Clippard (7), T.Olson (8) and Plawecki. W_Montas 6-2. L_Rodriguez 1-4. HRs_Oakland, Canha (7), Hundley (2). Cleveland, Bauers (5).

___

Seattle 000 000 100—1 7 2 Texas 100 001 00x—2 8 0

Gonzales, Biddle (8), Bass (8) and Narvaez, T.Murphy; Chavez, Sampson (2), Jurado (8), Kelley (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Sampson 2-3. L_Gonzales 5-4. Sv_Kelley (4). HRs_Texas, Pence (10).

___

INTERLEAGUE Kansas City 016 000 100—8 8 1 St. Louis 000 000 020—2 4 1

Keller, McCarthy (8) and Gallagher; Wacha, Helsley (5), Gallegos (7), Webb (9) and Wieters. W_Keller 3-5. L_Wacha 3-2. HRs_Kansas City, Soler (11).

___

Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 5 1 Tampa Bay 000 100 70x—8 10 0

Hill, Floro (7), Ferguson (7), Stripling (8) and R.Martin; Stanek, Chirinos (2), Kolarek (6), Pagan (6), Sadler (8) and d'Arnaud, Kratz. W_Pagan 1-0. L_Floro 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (10). Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (4), Pham (6), Garcia (8).

___

Miami 000 001 320—6 11 1 Detroit 111 000 000—3 10 0

Urena, Brice (7), Guerrero (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro; Norris, Farmer (7), Alcantara (7), Reininger (9) and Hicks. W_Urena 2-6. L_Farmer 2-3. Sv_Romo (8). HRs_Miami, Cooper (1), Anderson (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 051 020 100— 9 11 0 Milwaukee 013 205 00x—11 13 0

Castillo, Lorenzen (3), Hughes (5), Peralta (6), Hernandez (6), Stephenson (7) and Barnhart, Casali; Davies, Burnes (4), Ju.Guerra (5), Claudio (7), Jeffress (7), Hader (8) and Grandal. W_Ju.Guerra 2-0. L_Peralta 0-1. Sv_Hader (12). HRs_Cincinnati, Dietrich (12), Barnhart (4). Milwaukee, Moustakas (12), Hiura (2), Grandal (9).

___

Arizona 000 001 001—2 6 0 San Diego 311 000 00x—5 12 0

M.Kelly, Sherfy (2), McFarland (5), Hirano (7), Lopez (8) and Avila, C.Kelly; Lauer, Wingenter (8), Warren (9), Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Lauer 3-4. L_M.Kelly 4-5. Sv_Yates (20).

___

Washington 100 000 000—1 3 1 New York 000 000 06x—6 7 0

Scherzer, Ross (7), Grace (7), Barraclough (8), Doolittle (8), Ja.Guerra (8) and Suzuki; deGrom, Gsellman (7), Gagnon (8), Bashlor (9) and Nido, Ramos. W_Gagnon 3-0. L_Barraclough 0-1. HRs_Washington, Eaton (4). New York, Davis (1).