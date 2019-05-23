TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a heavy rain advisory for four counties and cities in central Taiwan today (May 23) as a cloud system has shifted east from southern China, while it expects a major weather front to arrive in Taiwan on Monday, bringing three days of heavy rain.

The CWB has issued a heavy rain advisory for Miaoli County, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, and Nantou County. The CWB said that heavy rainfall will be likely in the morning in these areas, while in the afternoon, the rain will begin to shift to eastern Taiwan.

As for temperatures, highs will be slightly lower than Wednesday (May 22) due to the increased cloud cover and rainfall. Highs in northern Taiwan will range between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the rest of Taiwan will see highs between 27 and 29 degrees, and lows across Taiwan will dip to between 21 and 24 degrees in the morning and evening.

The CWB forecasts that moisture will persist on Friday and Saturday (May 24 and 25), when scattered showers are likely in eastern Taiwan and partly cloudy to sunny skies will be seen in the rest of the country. On Sunday (May 26), the winds will shift south, bringing scattered showers to southeast Taiwan and cloudy skies to the rest of the country, with brief thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

As a large weather front arrives early next week, the CWB predicts that the weather from Monday through Wednesday (May 27 to May 29) will be unstable. Starting on Monday, central Taiwan and areas north, as well as eastern Taiwan, will likely see showers or thunderstorms.

On Wednesday, as the front moves south toward the Bashi Channel, brief showers are still possible in northern and eastern Taiwan, while central and southern Taiwan could see thunderstorms. The CWB said that during this three day period, local heavy downpours will also be possible.