CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tony Stewart headlines a Joe Gibbs Racing trio that has been elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The three-time Cup Series champion will be inducted alongside car owner Joe Gibbs and former teammate Bobby Labonte. Driver Buddy Baker and mechanic Waddell Wilson were also voted in Wednesday.

Stewart won 49 Cup Series races during his 17-year NASCAR career, including championships in 2002 and 2005 driving for Gibbs and another in 2011 with Stewart-Haas Racing. He won another championship as an owner in 2014 with driver Kevin Harvick.

Labonte won the Cup Series title in 2000, giving Gibbs the first of his four championships at NASCAR's highest level.

Gibbs, the Super Bowl-winning former coach of the Washington Redskins and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, won his most recent owner championship in 2015 with Kyle Busch behind the wheel.

