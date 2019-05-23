Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|211
|101
|100—7
|13
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|020—2
|8
|1
Montas, Petit (7), Rodney (8), Trivino (8), Soria (9) and Hundley; Rodriguez, Otero (5), Clippard (7), T.Olson (8) and Plawecki. W_Montas 6-2. L_Rodriguez 1-4. HRs_Oakland, Canha (7), Hundley (2). Cleveland, Bauers (5).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|016
|000
|100—8
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|020—2
|4
|1
Keller, McCarthy (8) and Gallagher; Wacha, Helsley (5), Gallegos (7), Webb (9) and Wieters. W_Keller 3-5. L_Wacha 3-2. HRs_Kansas City, Soler (11).