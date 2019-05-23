HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a corruption trial against a former Honolulu police chief, his wife and current and former officers (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Jurors have been selected for a closely watched Hawaii corruption trial against a former Honolulu police chief, his wife and current and former officers.

A jury of 12 and five alternates was finalized Wednesday in a process that began last week with 413 prospective jurors.

Opening statements are now expected to begin in the trial against now-retired Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy city prosecutor.

Officer Minh Hung "Bobby" Nguyen, Lt. Derek Hahn and retired Maj. Gordon Shiraishi are also on trial with the couple.

Prosecutors say they conspired to frame Katherine Kealoha's uncle for stealing the couple's home mailbox.

Prosecutors say the Kealohas wanted to silence the uncle because he threatened to expose financial fraud that supported the couple's lavish lifestyle.

___

8:30 a.m.

A trial focusing on what has been described as the biggest corruption case in Hawaii's history is about to begin.

Opening statements are expected Wednesday after jurors are selected for the trial of former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha, his wife and current and former police officers.

Prosecutors say Kealoha and his former city deputy prosecutor wife Katherine Kealoha abused their power to frame her uncle for stealing their home mailbox because he threatened to expose fraud that supported the couple's lavish lifestyle.

Prosecutors say the Kealohas wanted to discredit Katherine Kealoha's uncle because of a lawsuit he filed alleging she stole money from him and his mother.

Jurors will hear from Katherine Kealoha's now 99-year-old grandmother through a video deposition because she's too frail to testify in person.