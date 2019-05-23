  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/23 04:44
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 211 101 100—7 13 0
Cleveland 000 000 020—2 8 1

Montas, Petit (7), Rodney (8), Trivino (8), Soria (9) and Hundley; Rodriguez, Otero (5), Clippard (7), T.Olson (8) and Plawecki. W_Montas 6-2. L_Rodriguez 1-4. HRs_Oakland, Canha (7), Hundley (2). Cleveland, Bauers (5).

___

Seattle 000 000 100—1 7 2
Texas 100 001 00x—2 8 0

Gonzales, Biddle (8), Bass (8) and Narvaez, Murphy; Chavez, Sampson (2), Jurado (8), Kelley (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Sampson 2-3. L_Gonzales 5-4. Sv_Kelley (4). HRs_Texas, Pence (10).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Kansas City 016 000 100—8 8 1
St. Louis 000 000 020—2 4 1

Keller, McCarthy (8) and Gallagher; Wacha, Helsley (5), Gallegos (7), Webb (9) and Wieters. W_Keller 3-5. L_Wacha 3-2. HRs_Kansas City, Soler (11).