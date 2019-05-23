|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Tampa Bay
|27
|18
|.600
|2
|Boston
|25
|23
|.521
|5½
|Toronto
|20
|28
|.417
|10½
|Baltimore
|15
|33
|.313
|15½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|25
|23
|.521
|7
|Chicago
|21
|26
|.447
|10½
|Detroit
|18
|27
|.400
|12½
|Kansas City
|17
|31
|.354
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Oakland
|25
|25
|.500
|8½
|Texas
|23
|23
|.500
|8½
|Los Angeles
|22
|26
|.458
|10½
|Seattle
|23
|28
|.451
|11
___
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Oakland 5, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 4
Toronto 10, Boston 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3
Miami 5, Detroit 4, 11 innings
Texas 5, Seattle 3
Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 3
|Wednesday's Games
Oakland 7, Cleveland 2
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game
Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Feierabend 0-1), 12:37 p.m.
Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-1) at Houston (Martin 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.