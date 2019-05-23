MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua's finance minister is warning banks that the government will sanction those that participate in a general strike scheduled for Thursday to pressure for the freeing of political prisoners.

Iván Acosta says the banking system has a responsibility to the public sector to be open because it is regulated by the government.

Acosta spoke on the state television channel 6 Wednesday.

He noted that some banks had participated in general strikes last year, alleging danger to their workers. But Acosta says that reasoning doesn't hold now that the country "is completely in a normal and peaceful situation."

Opposition leaders had announced the scheduled strike Wednesday.