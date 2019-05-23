BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2414 Down 23 Jul 2447 2447 2409 2413 Down 33 Sep 2435 2437 2409 2414 Down 23 Dec 2426 2428 2404 2412 Down 16 Mar 2426 2426 2400 2408 Down 14 May 2426 2426 2404 2413 Down 14 Jul 2432 2436 2413 2422 Down 14 Sep 2446 2446 2423 2432 Down 14 Dec 2454 2455 2432 2441 Down 14 Mar 2447 2449 2447 2449 Down 14