BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/05/23 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2414 Down 23
Jul 2447 2447 2409 2413 Down 33
Sep 2435 2437 2409 2414 Down 23
Dec 2426 2428 2404 2412 Down 16
Mar 2426 2426 2400 2408 Down 14
May 2426 2426 2404 2413 Down 14
Jul 2432 2436 2413 2422 Down 14
Sep 2446 2446 2423 2432 Down 14
Dec 2454 2455 2432 2441 Down 14
Mar 2447 2449 2447 2449 Down 14