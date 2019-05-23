BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2447
|2447
|2409
|2413
|Down
|33
|Sep
|2435
|2437
|2409
|2414
|Down
|23
|Dec
|2426
|2428
|2404
|2412
|Down
|16
|Mar
|2426
|2426
|2400
|2408
|Down
|14
|May
|2426
|2426
|2404
|2413
|Down
|14
|Jul
|2432
|2436
|2413
|2422
|Down
|14
|Sep
|2446
|2446
|2423
|2432
|Down
|14
|Dec
|2454
|2455
|2432
|2441
|Down
|14
|Mar
|2447
|2449
|2447
|2449
|Down
|14