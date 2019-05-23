HONOLULU (AP) — A trial focusing on what has been described as the biggest corruption case in Hawaii's history is about to begin.

Opening statements are expected Wednesday after jurors are selected for the trial of former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha, his wife and current and former police officers.

Prosecutors say Kealoha and his former city deputy prosecutor wife Katherine Kealoha abused their power to frame her uncle for stealing their home mailbox because he threatened to expose fraud that supported the couple's lavish lifestyle.

Prosecutors say the Kealohas wanted to discredit Katherine Kealoha's uncle because of a lawsuit he filed alleging she stole money from him and his mother.

Jurors will hear from Katherine Kealoha's now 99-year-old grandmother through a video deposition because she's too frail to testify in person.