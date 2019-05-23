The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee believes the federation can reform with or without guidance from Congress.

Speaking at an Aspen Institute event Wednesday in Washington, CEO Sarah Hirshland said she has delivered a proposal that would put the USOC on the hook to deliver an annual report, as a way of measuring itself more frequently against its own reform-minded goals.

Under the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, the USOC currently must deliver a report every four years. A wave of sex-abuse scandals in Olympic sports has led Congress to hold a number of hearings over the past two years and consider revisiting the law for potential changes.

Hirshland says she's not opposed to congressional input, but "if it doesn't happen, it's not going to stop us from making the changes we need to make."