MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say gunmen have slain a city official in the southern state of Guerrero.

The state prosecutors' office says in a statement that Simón Gama García was exercising Wednesday morning when two people approached and shot him. He was identified as secretary-general of the local city hall.

Prosecutors released an image showing forensic investigators examining the scene with evidence markers on the ground near a bicycle.

Killings of political officials rose in 2018, an election year, and then tapered off, but are still not uncommon.

On April 25 a mayor and two others were slain in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. The previous day a mayor was kidnapped and killed in Michoacan.

Overall homicides were up 9.7% in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2018.