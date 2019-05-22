  1. Home
  2. World

1990s drama 'Party of Five' reboot involves deported parents

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/22 23:31
This image released by Freeform shows the cast of "Party of Five," Niko Guardado as Beto Buendia, left, Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Buendia, Elle Pa

This image released by Freeform shows the cast of "Party of Five," Niko Guardado as Beto Buendia, left, Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Buendia, Elle Pa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A reboot of the 1990s teen drama "Party of Five" will center on a Mexican American family whose parents are deported to Mexico.

Disney announced this month the retooled show will air on the Freeform network and will star a Latino cast.

The new series is headed by the show's original creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser and comes as millions of Latinos in the U.S. grapple with the uncertainty around immigration reform under the Trump Administration.

The original series ran from 1994 to 2000 and focused on a white family whose parents died in a car crash.

Lippman says she and Keyser have turned down previous offers to bring back the show. She says they changed their minds after reading stories about Latino families being separated.

No premiere date has been announced.