MONACO (AP) — Asian Games steeplechase champion Hossein Keyhani has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for EPO.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Keyhani was sent a "notice of allegation" about his disciplinary case. He faces a ban of up to four years for doping.

The 29-year-old Iranian won the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at last year's Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. He is currently ranked No. 24 in the world.

