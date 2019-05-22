TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An anonymous passenger sent NT$1,000 enclosed in a letter to the head of the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) at Yilan Station to pay back money owed by skipping fares 24 years ago, Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday (May 22).

In the letter, the passenger said: “Dear Station Chief Huang, I studied at what is now National Ilan University in 1995, and at one time I took a Tze-Chiang Limited Express train from Taipei to Yilan, but didn’t (pay) for the ticket. This also happened several times when I didn’t pay enough for the local train I took. I’ve had an unsettled mind, so I enclose NT$1,000 to make up for it.”

TRA Yilan Station Chief Huang Dong-yong (黃東墉) said the station received the letter on Monday (May 20) and confirmed the letter was addressed to him. In the sender’s column, only “Changhua” and no name was given, Huang added.

After opening the letter, the station chief said he found the letter and the money from the anonymous passenger who wanted to make up for the train rides he didn’t pay for 24 years ago.

Huang said the cost of a ticket on the Tze-Chiang Limited Express train from Taipei to Yilan is NT$218. This is roughly the same price for the ride 24 years ago.

He said the passenger was a student at the time and might have been financially strapped, but has now paid back more than what was owed in order to have a clear conscience. The cash has been handed over to TRA, he added.

