  1. Home
  2. World

Syria insurgents recapture village from government forces

By  Associated Press
2019/05/22 19:18
FILE - In this May 3, 2019 file photo, provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and othe

FILE - In this May 3, 2019 file photo, provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and othe

FILE - In this May 7, 2019 file photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows a member of the White Helmets, sear

FILE - In this May 7, 2019 file photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows a member of the White Helmets, sear

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists and rebels say opposition fighters have recaptured a village on the edge of their stronghold in northwestern Syria.

Naji al-Mustafa, a spokesman for armed factions, says the fighters regained control of Kfar Nabuda on Wednesday in an overnight counteroffensive, driving government forces from areas they captured earlier this month.

Government forces had seized Kfar Nabuda on May 8, cutting into rebel-held territory.

The clashes erupted on April 30, wrecking a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey last September and raising fears of a wider government offensive.

The last major rebel-held area in Syria, in the northwestern Idlib province and parts of neighboring Hama, is home to some 3 million people.