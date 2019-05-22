Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, from left, Margot Robbie, director Quentin Tarantino, actor Brad Pitt and producer David Heyman pose for photographers at th
Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, from left, Margot Robbie, director Quentin Tarantino and actor Brad Pitt pose for photographers at the photo call for the fi
CANNES, France (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio says he and Brad Pitt "forged a cinematic bond" making Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."
The two stars, along with Margot Robbie and Tarantino, spoke to reporters at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, the day after "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" premiered at the French event. The movie is the first feature DiCaprio and Pitt have made together, though they co-starred in a 2015 short directed by Martin Scorsese.
Pitt says he hopes they get to work together again.
Tarantino's film stars DiCaprio as a 1960s actor in Hollywood and Pitt as his stunt double. It's set against the backdrop of the 1969 Manson family murders. Robbie plays Sharon Tate.