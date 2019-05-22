TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After the U.S. blacklisted Huawei and its foreign entities in order to prevent them from compromising US national security and foreign policy interests, Japan is contemplating similar measures to safeguard emerging technologies.

The Nikkei Asia Review reported Monday (May 20) that this decision came after Washington’s decision to impose trade controls on emerging technologies that include AI (Artificial Intelligence), biotechnologies, robotics, quantum computing, 3D printing, and advanced materials.

The report said Japan will not single out China, and will also monitor other international academic research partnerships to prevent technologies from leaking out to third parties.

Japan’s existing restrictions on export control only target dual-use goods that can be used in the development of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).