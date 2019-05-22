TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has successfully cultivated three new orchid varieties under the genus of Dendrobium, which have been registered by Great Britain's leading gardening organization, the Royal Horticultural Society.

The new breeds are named Taitung nymph (台東香蓮), Taitung golden peacock (台東黃金孔雀), and Taitung panda (台東貓熊).

According to the Taitung District Agricultural Research and Extension Station, Dendrobium orchids are relatively easy to grow and boast appealing shapes and hues. Demand for the floral genus continues to grow, with a market of over 8 million bonsais globally.

The three new varieties, spanning yellow, pinkish-purple, and white colors, can be cultivated in low-altitude areas and have features suitable for commercial production. Taitung panda, in particular, has purple dots on the brim of petals, which is a rarely seen trait and can be translated into great commercial potential.

A number of leading international flower retailers have expressed interest in procuring the new species, said the Council of Agriculture. The agency plans to work with the local flower farming industry in the cultivation of the orchids to help local businesses secure a competitive edge in the orchid market.

Taitung golden peacock (Photo/Council of Agriculture)

Taitung panda (Photo/Council of Agriculture)