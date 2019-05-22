German police carried out early-morning raids at apartments in 11 cities on Wednesday, as part of an operation targeting organized crime.

Hundreds of officers were involved in the raids in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, with a focus on the Cologne area and the Ruhr Valley.

A spokeswoman for police in the city of Essen, Sylvia Czapiewski, said authorities were targeting the homes of 34 suspects

"We have been carrying out an investigation into a large group of people for some considerable time," she said.

Those targeted were suspected of involvement in people smuggling, as well as trading in weapons, narcotics and false IDs. As of Wednesday morning, no one had been arrested, said the spokesman.

Special police forces were accompanied by state investigators. The operation is expected to continue into the afternoon.

more to come

av/rt (dpa, AP)

