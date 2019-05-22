TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Japan and China have reached an agreement to continue diplomatic dialogue on security issues after talks in Beijing on Tuesday (May 21).

The two counties exchanged thoughts on the North Korea nuclear situation, positions on disarmament and non-proliferation, according to Kyodo News, a Japanese news agency. The last security issue meeting between the two sides took place in January 2011.

Both sides reportedly looked forward to more discussions before the 2020 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference. Director General of the Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Science Department of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tomoyuki Yoshida, and Director General of the Department of Arms Control of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Fu Cong (傅聰), were present at the meeting.