  1. Home
  2. World

Japan, China resume disarmament talks after 8 years

Two countries hold discussions in Beijing to alleviate mutual distrust over national security and North Korean nuclear situation

  595
By Yu-ning Hsu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/22 13:32

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Japan and China have reached an agreement to continue diplomatic dialogue on security issues after talks in Beijing on Tuesday (May 21).

The two counties exchanged thoughts on the North Korea nuclear situation, positions on disarmament and non-proliferation, according to Kyodo News, a Japanese news agency. The last security issue meeting between the two sides took place in January 2011.

Both sides reportedly looked forward to more discussions before the 2020 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference. Director General of the Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Science Department of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tomoyuki Yoshida, and Director General of the Department of Arms Control of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Fu Cong (傅聰), were present at the meeting.
Japan
China
Nuclear
Non-proliferation
NPT
disarmament

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Mayor Ko visits Japan to meet with politicians
Taipei Mayor Ko visits Japan to meet with politicians
2019/05/23 11:37
Taiwan’s top telecoms to stop selling Huawei smartphones
Taiwan’s top telecoms to stop selling Huawei smartphones
2019/05/22 23:38
Japan to expand trade control on AI and robotics following US restrictions on advanced technology exports
Japan to expand trade control on AI and robotics following US restrictions on advanced technology exports
2019/05/22 16:28
Chinese ambassador says `door still open’ for trade talks
Chinese ambassador says `door still open’ for trade talks
2019/05/22 12:25
China might use rare earth to strike back against U.S. in trade war: reports
China might use rare earth to strike back against U.S. in trade war: reports
2019/05/21 19:35