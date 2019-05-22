Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 012 100 010—5 7 0 Cleveland 101 100 000—3 4 0

Bassitt, Hendriks (4), Buchter (6), Soria (7), Treinen (9) and Phegley; Bauer, Cimber (7), Wittgren (8) and Perez, Plawecki. W_Hendriks 2-0. L_Bauer 4-3. Sv_Treinen (9). HRs_Oakland, Canha (6), Profar (7). Cleveland, Santana (8), Lindor (7).

___

New York 303 032 000—11 12 1 Baltimore 000 031 000— 4 8 1

German, Hale (6) and Romine; Hess, Lucas (6), Bleier (9) and Wynns. W_German 9-1. L_Hess 1-6. Sv_Hale (1). HRs_New York, Frazier 2 (8), Sanchez (14). Baltimore, Wilkerson (5).

___

Boston 000 001 020— 3 7 0 Toronto 000 332 20x—10 11 1

E.Rodriguez, Thornburg (6), Brewer (7) and Vazquez; Stroman, Mayza (7), Biagini (7), Gaviglio (8) and D.Jansen. W_Stroman 2-6. L_E.Rodriguez 4-3. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (2), Moreland (13), Devers (5). Toronto, Tellez 2 (8), Grichuk (8).

___

Seattle 000 000 201—3 6 0 Texas 010 101 02x—5 8 0

Milone, Adams (6), Brennan (7), Elias (8), Sadzeck (8) and Narvaez; Lynn, Leclerc (8), Kelley (9) and Mathis. W_Lynn 6-3. L_Milone 0-1. Sv_Kelley (3). HRs_Seattle, Narvaez (8). Texas, Gallo (15).

___

Chicago 000 000 100—1 1 1 Houston 000 140 00x—5 8 0

Covey, J.Ruiz (6), Minaya (7), Colome (8) and Castillo; Verlander, Rondon (9) and Chirinos. W_Verlander 8-1. L_Covey 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Abreu (11). Houston, Gurriel (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE Los Angeles 101 100 301—7 12 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 300—3 10 1

Kershaw, P.Baez (7), Alexander (7), Floro (7), K.Jansen (9) and Barnes; Wood, Beeks (3), Roe (7), Kolarek (8) and d'Arnaud, Kratz. W_Kershaw 4-0. L_Wood 1-1.

___

Miami 110 100 100 01—5 10 1 Detroit 001 100 002 00—4 5 1

(11 innings)

C.Smith, Brice (6), Chen (7), Guerrero (8), Romo (9), N.Anderson (10) and Wallach; Turnbull, N.Ramirez (6), Hardy (9), Greene (10), J.Jimenez (11) and Greiner. W_N.Anderson 1-1. L_J.Jimenez 2-2. HRs_Miami, Anderson (3), Ramirez (1). Detroit, Jones (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 011 200 010—5 10 1 Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 3 1

Marquez, Estevez (9) and Wolters; Archer, Stratton (6), Feliz (9) and Cervelli, El.Diaz. W_Marquez 5-2. L_Archer 1-4. HRs_Colorado, Story (11).

___

Washington 010 000 220—5 8 0 New York 000 010 311—6 8 0

Fedde, Suero (6), Sipp (7), Grace (8), Rainey (8), Barraclough (9) and Gomes; Wheeler, Familia (8), Zamora (8), Bashlor (8), Ed.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Ed.Diaz 1-2. L_Rainey 0-1. HRs_Washington, Dozier (7), Soto (7). New York, Davis (5), Alonso (16).

___

Cincinnati 300 000 000—3 4 0 Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 6 0

Gray, Hernandez (7), Garrett (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali; G.Gonzalez, F.Peralta (6), Houser (8) and Grandal. W_Gray 1-4. L_G.Gonzalez 2-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (10).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 200—2 6 0 Chicago 100 000 002—3 10 1

Eflin, E.Garcia (7), Alvarez (7), Nicasio (9) and Realmuto; Quintana, Edwards Jr. (7), Kintzler (7), Cedeno (9), Ryan (9) and Contreras. W_Ryan 1-1. L_Nicasio 0-2.

___

Arizona 000 110 000—2 5 0 San Diego 000 003 00x—3 4 0

Greinke, Andriese (8) and J.Murphy; Strahm, Maton (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Strahm 2-3. L_Greinke 6-2. Sv_Yates (19). HRs_Arizona, Escobar (11), Murphy (4). San Diego, Hosmer (7).