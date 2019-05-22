TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai (崔天凯) said on Fox News Tuesday (May 21) that China is prepared to hold further trade talks with the U.S.

Our door is still open,” said Cui in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier. Even so, he accused the U.S. of changing its mind overnight and breaking deals already agreed upon. “We are still committed to what we [have] agreed to do, but it is the U.S. side that changes its mind so often.”

Cui was responding to questions on the latest development in the U.S.-China trade war after the Donald Trump administration hiked tariffs on US$ 200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Additionally, China’s telecom giant Huawei was banned from conducting business with U.S. firms without government permission.

Huawei stands accused by U.S. security experts of installing spyware on its products to gather information on foreign governments. Cui said such accusations have no foundation, no evidence has been supplied and have been made based on political reasons.

The interview also touched on the subject of China’s reeducation camps in Xinjiang, in the northwestern region of China, said to hold more than 1 million Uigher Muslims. Cui said the camps were “training centers” for “jobs, skills, official language and to become law-abiding citizens.”