TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) held a rescue exercise codenamed “Operation Nanyuan No. 4” (南援四號演練) in the waters off Taiping Island (太平島) of the Spratly Islands (南沙群島) on Tuesday (May 21).

The drill was carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transportation and Communications, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the National Rescue Command Center. Four vessels, two aircraft, and four unmanned aerial vehicles were deployed during the exercise.

Taking center stage was a newly-acquired intensive care ambulance, which transfers the wounded to a C-130 military transport aircraft for evacuation. In a real-life situation this will help reduce the chance of injuries sustained from multiple vehicle transfers and shortened transportation times.

The operation simulated the scenario of a fishing vessel colliding with a small tourist plane carrying 25 passengers and crew members, while making an emergency landing in waters off Taiping Island. The incident led to one “casualty” and several “severe-injuries” to the airplane and fishing vessel crew members.

According to CGA, the exercise showed off Taiwan’s advanced capabilities in search and recuse operations. It also demonstrated the country’s efforts to cooperate with neighboring countries and bolster joint humanitarian assistance work.

