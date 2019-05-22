Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|012
|100
|010—5
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|101
|100
|000—3
|4
|0
Bassitt, Hendriks (4), Buchter (6), Soria (7), Treinen (9) and Phegley; Bauer, Cimber (7), Wittgren (8) and Perez, Plawecki. W_Hendriks 2-0. L_Bauer 4-3. Sv_Treinen (9). HRs_Oakland, Canha (6), Profar (7). Cleveland, Santana (8), Lindor (7).
___
|New York
|303
|032
|000—11
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|031
|000—
|4
|8
|1
German, Hale (6) and Romine; Hess, Lucas (6), Bleier (9) and Wynns. W_German 9-1. L_Hess 1-6. Sv_Hale (1). HRs_New York, Frazier 2 (8), Sanchez (14). Baltimore, Wilkerson (5).
___
|Boston
|000
|001
|020—
|3
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|332
|20x—10
|11
|1
E.Rodriguez, Thornburg (6), Brewer (7) and Vazquez; Stroman, Mayza (7), Biagini (7), Gaviglio (8) and D.Jansen. W_Stroman 2-6. L_E.Rodriguez 4-3. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (2), Moreland (13), Devers (5). Toronto, Tellez 2 (8), Grichuk (8).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|201—3
|6
|0
|Texas
|010
|101
|02x—5
|8
|0
Milone, Adams (6), Brennan (7), Elias (8), Sadzeck (8) and Narvaez; Lynn, Leclerc (8), Kelley (9) and Mathis. W_Lynn 6-3. L_Milone 0-1. Sv_Kelley (3). HRs_Seattle, Narvaez (8). Texas, Gallo (15).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100—1
|1
|1
|Houston
|000
|140
|00x—5
|8
|0
Covey, J.Ruiz (6), Minaya (7), Colome (8) and Castillo; Verlander, Rondon (9) and Chirinos. W_Verlander 8-1. L_Covey 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Abreu (11). Houston, Gurriel (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|101
|100
|301—7
|12
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|300—3
|10
|1
Kershaw, P.Baez (7), Alexander (7), Floro (7), K.Jansen (9) and Barnes; Wood, Beeks (3), Roe (7), Kolarek (8) and d'Arnaud, Kratz. W_Kershaw 4-0. L_Wood 1-1.
___
|Miami
|110
|100
|100
|01—5
|10
|1
|Detroit
|001
|100
|002
|00—4
|5
|1
C.Smith, Brice (6), Chen (7), Guerrero (8), Romo (9), N.Anderson (10) and Wallach; Turnbull, N.Ramirez (6), Hardy (9), Greene (10), J.Jimenez (11) and Greiner. W_N.Anderson 1-1. L_J.Jimenez 2-2. HRs_Miami, Anderson (3), Ramirez (1). Detroit, Jones (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|011
|200
|010—5
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Marquez, Estevez (9) and Wolters; Archer, Stratton (6), Feliz (9) and Cervelli, El.Diaz. W_Marquez 5-2. L_Archer 1-4. HRs_Colorado, Story (11).
___
|Washington
|010
|000
|220—5
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|311—6
|8
|0
Fedde, Suero (6), Sipp (7), Grace (8), Rainey (8), Barraclough (9) and Gomes; Wheeler, Familia (8), Zamora (8), Bashlor (8), Ed.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Ed.Diaz 1-2. L_Rainey 0-1. HRs_Washington, Dozier (7), Soto (7). New York, Davis (5), Alonso (16).
___
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|000—3
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
Gray, Hernandez (7), Garrett (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali; G.Gonzalez, Peralta (6), Houser (8) and Grandal. W_Gray 1-4. L_G.Gonzalez 2-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (10).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200—2
|6
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|002—3
|10
|1
Eflin, Garcia (7), Alvarez (7), Nicasio (9) and Realmuto; Quintana, Edwards Jr. (7), Kintzler (7), Cedeno (9), Ryan (9) and Contreras. W_Ryan 1-1. L_Nicasio 0-2.