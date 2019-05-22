TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan International Harp Festival gets underway in June and features renowned musicians from abroad, with six themes for six concerts.

Taking place from June 25-30 at Eslite’s performing hall in Songshan Cultural Park, the second edition of Taiwan International Harp Festival is curated by EJ-Arts (意傑藝術). Also curating is the solo harpist of National Symphony Orchestra (台灣國家交響樂團), Jie Hsuan (解瑄), who is the director of the festival.

The six concerts will all have different themes, as well as workshops, music guides and other events. It will star renowned harpists from Europe, the United States and Asia, including Mariko Anraku from New York, Emmanuel Ceysson from France and Chihiro Hayami from Japan.

Ceysson’s performance is expected to be a highlight as he will collaborate with the NSO quartet on June 27 and 28. In addition, the works of travel photographer Hsu Peo-Hong (許培鴻) will be a feature of the show.

The French classical harpist, Isabelle Moretti will play and simultaneously read American poetry at the final show on June 30. For more information, please visit the Facebook page.