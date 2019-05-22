  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/05/22 10:37
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 45 179 28 60 .335
Reddick Hou 41 148 21 49 .331
TAnderson ChW 42 164 27 54 .329
Brantley Hou 47 183 28 60 .328
LeMahieu NYY 43 166 29 54 .325
Andrus Tex 38 157 25 51 .325
Devers Bos 48 178 32 57 .320
Springer Hou 47 182 41 57 .313
La Stella LAA 42 129 24 40 .310
Mancini Bal 45 178 32 55 .309
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 14; Gallo, Texas, 14; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; GSanchez, New York, 14; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; 4 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Springer, Houston, 42; DoSantana, Seattle, 38; Abreu, Chicago, 38; Mondesi, Kansas City, 37; Rosario, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 34; Encarnacion, Seattle, 34; AGordon, Kansas City, 34; Voit, New York, 34; Gallo, Texas, 33.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Giolito, Chicago, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.