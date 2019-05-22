  1. Home
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles E. Taiwan

Magnitude 4.6 temblor jolts eastern Taiwan's Hualien County

  957
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/22 09:51

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted Hualien County at 9:37 a.m. this morning (May 22), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 3.1 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Hall at a shallow depth of 4.6 kilometers, based in CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 3 on Taiwan’s 7-tiered scale in Hualien County, Nantou County, and Taichung City, while an intensity level of 2 was recorded in Yilan County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Taitung County, Miaoli County, and Chiayi County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.


CWB map of today's quake in Hualien.
earthquake
temblor
tremor
quake

