SYDNEY (AP) — Wallabies prop Scott Sio has re-signed with Rugby Australia and the ACT Brumbies through to 2022.

Rugby Australia announced on Wednesday that the 55-test prop had committed to a new three-year deal to further boost the front row stocks of the Wallabies and Brumbies.

Sio joins fellow Brumbies prop Allan Alaalatoa (2023) and rising fullback Tom Banks (2022) in agreeing to long-term deals to stay in Australia, along with Wallabies captain Michael Hooper (2023).

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said he was "really pleased for Scott and for Australian Rugby that he's committed long term. He's already given so much to each of the teams he plays in but he's still got plenty left to give."

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports