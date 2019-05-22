RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro's city hall has selected a group of companies to build a new track that could eventually host a Formula One race.

Official city hall records published Tuesday say the Rio MotorSports group was the only bidder for the job of building a track in northern Rio.

The group also issued a statement confirming it will build and operate the track for 35 years.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said this month that the new track could be used to host F1 and MotoGP races.

Rio has not hosted an F1 race since 1989 but is hoping to win back the Brazilian Grand Prix from Sao Paulo's Interlagos track when its contract with the sport ends in 2020.

However, Rio prosecutors said they will challenge the city hall's decision based on environmental issues.

