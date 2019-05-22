MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico's main public health system says he's resigning from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Cabinet with a blast at cost-cutting budget officials.

Germán Martínez Cázares is the first Cabinet minister to offer his resignation since López Obrador took office Dec. 1.

Martínez Cázares posted a lengthy letter on the Mexican Social Security Institute's website Tuesday accusing the finance ministry of "neoliberal" impulses with demands for cost and personnel cuts.

Martínez complains of "pernicious meddling" that threatens the institute's ability to provide health services.

He describes a system teetering at the edge of an abyss with full waiting rooms, stalled infrastructure projects, staff vacancies and precarious supplies of medicine.

The letter is addressed to the institute's technical council. It's not clear if the president has accepted his resignation.