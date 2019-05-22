  1. Home
DPP to announce primary details, supporters gather for just decision

The ruling party’s Central Executive Committee will decide its primary election details on Wednesday

By Judy Lo, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/22 00:30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will convene on Wednesday (May 22) for final resolution of its stalled primary election negotiations.

Meanwhile, DPP supporters are set to gather in front of party headquarters at 1:00pm the same day to petition CEC members for a fair and just decision. The intention is to remind party officials not to favor any particular candidate.

Since former Premier William Lai (賴清德) announced his election bid, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has stressed the importance of party unity. Both camps, however, should recognize that only through fair competition can unity be achieved, said chief editor of Taiwan People News, Liu Chi-chung (劉志聰) on Tuesday (May 21).

If undue influence is applied to manipulate the results of discussions, it is not only unfair, but counterproductive to party unity.
DPP primary
William Lai
Tsai Ing-wen
2020 presidential election

