RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Amnesty International is launching a campaign called "Brazil for Everyone" to counter what it calls President Jair Bolsonaro's "anti-human rights" agenda.

The group says that Bolsonaro's rhetoric against human rights throughout his career is now "being translated into concrete measures and actions that threaten and violate the human rights of all people in Brazil."

It cites measures like Bolsonaro's moves to ease gun laws, a tougher new drug policy and what it says are attempts "to interfere unduly in the work of civil society organizations."

Amnesty's Brazil executive director, Jurema Werneck, says that when Bolsonaro was elected, the organization warned of the risk Bolsonaro represented to human rights.

She says: "We are beginning to see that our concerns were justified."