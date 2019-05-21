  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/05/21 22:03
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 38 32 2 4 95 23 98
Liverpool 38 30 7 1 89 22 97
Chelsea 38 21 9 8 63 39 72
Tottenham 38 23 2 13 67 39 71
Arsenal 38 21 7 10 73 51 70
Man United 38 19 9 10 65 54 66
Wolverhampton 38 16 9 13 47 46 57
Everton 38 15 9 14 54 46 54
Leicester 38 15 7 16 51 48 52
West Ham 38 15 7 16 52 55 52
Watford 38 14 8 16 52 59 50
Crystal Palace 38 14 7 17 51 53 49
Newcastle 38 12 9 17 42 48 45
Bournemouth 38 13 6 19 56 70 45
Burnley 38 11 7 20 45 68 40
Southampton 38 9 12 17 45 65 39
Brighton 38 9 9 20 35 60 36
Cardiff 38 10 4 24 34 69 34
Fulham 38 7 5 26 34 81 26
Huddersfield 38 3 7 28 22 76 16
England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 46 27 13 6 93 57 94
Sheffield United 46 26 11 9 78 41 89
Leeds 46 25 8 13 73 50 83
West Brom 46 23 11 12 87 62 80
Aston Villa 46 20 16 10 82 61 76
Derby 46 20 14 12 69 54 74
Middlesbrough 46 20 13 13 49 41 73
Bristol City 46 19 13 14 59 53 70
Nottingham Forest 46 17 15 14 61 54 66
Swansea 46 18 11 17 65 62 65
Brentford 46 17 13 16 73 59 64
Sheffield Wednesday 46 16 16 14 60 62 64
Hull 46 17 11 18 66 68 62
Preston 46 16 13 17 67 67 61
Blackburn 46 16 12 18 64 69 60
Stoke 46 11 22 13 45 52 55
Birmingham 46 14 19 13 64 58 52
Wigan 46 13 13 20 51 64 52
QPR 46 14 9 23 53 71 51
Reading 46 10 17 19 49 66 47
Millwall 46 10 14 22 48 64 44
Rotherham 46 8 16 22 52 83 40
Bolton 46 8 8 30 29 78 32
Ipswich 46 5 16 25 36 77 31
England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 46 27 13 6 90 42 94
Barnsley 46 26 13 7 80 39 91
Charlton 46 26 10 10 73 40 88
Portsmouth 46 25 13 8 83 51 88
Sunderland 46 22 19 5 80 47 85
Doncaster 46 20 13 13 76 58 73
Peterborough 46 20 12 14 71 62 72
Coventry 46 18 11 17 54 54 65
Burton Albion 46 17 12 17 66 57 63
Blackpool 46 15 17 14 50 52 62
Fleetwood Town 46 16 13 17 58 52 61
Oxford United 46 15 15 16 58 64 60
Gillingham 46 15 10 21 61 72 55
Accrington Stanley 46 14 13 19 51 67 55
Bristol Rovers 46 13 15 18 47 50 54
Rochdale 46 15 9 22 54 87 54
Wycombe 46 14 11 21 55 67 53
Shrewsbury 46 12 16 18 51 59 52
Southend 46 14 8 24 55 68 50
AFC Wimbledon 46 13 11 22 42 63 50
Plymouth 46 13 11 22 56 80 50
Walsall 46 12 11 23 49 71 47
Scunthorpe 46 12 10 24 53 83 46
Bradford 46 11 8 27 49 77 41
England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 46 23 16 7 73 43 85
Bury 46 22 13 11 82 56 79
Milton Keynes Dons 46 23 10 13 71 49 79
Mansfield Town 46 20 16 10 69 41 76
Forest Green 46 20 14 12 68 47 74
Tranmere 46 20 13 13 63 50 73
Newport County 46 20 11 15 59 59 71
Colchester 46 20 10 16 65 53 70
Exeter 46 19 13 14 60 49 70
Stevenage 46 20 10 16 59 55 70
Carlisle 46 20 8 18 67 62 68
Crewe 46 19 8 19 60 59 65
Swindon 46 16 16 14 59 56 64
Oldham 46 16 14 16 67 60 62
Northampton 46 14 19 13 64 63 61
Cheltenham 46 15 12 19 57 68 57
Grimsby Town 46 16 8 22 45 56 56
Morecambe 46 14 12 20 54 70 54
Crawley Town 46 15 8 23 51 68 53
Port Vale 46 12 13 21 39 55 49
Cambridge United 46 12 11 23 40 66 47
Macclesfield 46 10 14 22 48 74 44
Notts County 46 9 14 23 48 84 41
Yeovil 46 9 13 24 41 66 40