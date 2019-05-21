BC-SOC--English Standings
BC-SOC--English Standings
By Associated Press
2019/05/21 22:03
English Premier League
|English Football Standings
England Championship
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|38
|32
|2
|4
|95
|23
|98
|Liverpool
|38
|30
|7
|1
|89
|22
|97
|Chelsea
|38
|21
|9
|8
|63
|39
|72
|Tottenham
|38
|23
|2
|13
|67
|39
|71
|Arsenal
|38
|21
|7
|10
|73
|51
|70
|Man United
|38
|19
|9
|10
|65
|54
|66
|Wolverhampton
|38
|16
|9
|13
|47
|46
|57
|Everton
|38
|15
|9
|14
|54
|46
|54
|Leicester
|38
|15
|7
|16
|51
|48
|52
|West Ham
|38
|15
|7
|16
|52
|55
|52
|Watford
|38
|14
|8
|16
|52
|59
|50
|Crystal Palace
|38
|14
|7
|17
|51
|53
|49
|Newcastle
|38
|12
|9
|17
|42
|48
|45
|Bournemouth
|38
|13
|6
|19
|56
|70
|45
|Burnley
|38
|11
|7
|20
|45
|68
|40
|Southampton
|38
|9
|12
|17
|45
|65
|39
|Brighton
|38
|9
|9
|20
|35
|60
|36
|Cardiff
|38
|10
|4
|24
|34
|69
|34
|Fulham
|38
|7
|5
|26
|34
|81
|26
|Huddersfield
|38
|3
|7
|28
|22
|76
|16
England League One
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|46
|27
|13
|6
|93
|57
|94
|Sheffield United
|46
|26
|11
|9
|78
|41
|89
|Leeds
|46
|25
|8
|13
|73
|50
|83
|West Brom
|46
|23
|11
|12
|87
|62
|80
|Aston Villa
|46
|20
|16
|10
|82
|61
|76
|Derby
|46
|20
|14
|12
|69
|54
|74
|Middlesbrough
|46
|20
|13
|13
|49
|41
|73
|Bristol City
|46
|19
|13
|14
|59
|53
|70
|Nottingham Forest
|46
|17
|15
|14
|61
|54
|66
|Swansea
|46
|18
|11
|17
|65
|62
|65
|Brentford
|46
|17
|13
|16
|73
|59
|64
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|16
|16
|14
|60
|62
|64
|Hull
|46
|17
|11
|18
|66
|68
|62
|Preston
|46
|16
|13
|17
|67
|67
|61
|Blackburn
|46
|16
|12
|18
|64
|69
|60
|Stoke
|46
|11
|22
|13
|45
|52
|55
|Birmingham
|46
|14
|19
|13
|64
|58
|52
|Wigan
|46
|13
|13
|20
|51
|64
|52
|QPR
|46
|14
|9
|23
|53
|71
|51
|Reading
|46
|10
|17
|19
|49
|66
|47
|Millwall
|46
|10
|14
|22
|48
|64
|44
|Rotherham
|46
|8
|16
|22
|52
|83
|40
|Bolton
|46
|8
|8
|30
|29
|78
|32
|Ipswich
|46
|5
|16
|25
|36
|77
|31
England League Two
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|46
|27
|13
|6
|90
|42
|94
|Barnsley
|46
|26
|13
|7
|80
|39
|91
|Charlton
|46
|26
|10
|10
|73
|40
|88
|Portsmouth
|46
|25
|13
|8
|83
|51
|88
|Sunderland
|46
|22
|19
|5
|80
|47
|85
|Doncaster
|46
|20
|13
|13
|76
|58
|73
|Peterborough
|46
|20
|12
|14
|71
|62
|72
|Coventry
|46
|18
|11
|17
|54
|54
|65
|Burton Albion
|46
|17
|12
|17
|66
|57
|63
|Blackpool
|46
|15
|17
|14
|50
|52
|62
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|16
|13
|17
|58
|52
|61
|Oxford United
|46
|15
|15
|16
|58
|64
|60
|Gillingham
|46
|15
|10
|21
|61
|72
|55
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|14
|13
|19
|51
|67
|55
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|13
|15
|18
|47
|50
|54
|Rochdale
|46
|15
|9
|22
|54
|87
|54
|Wycombe
|46
|14
|11
|21
|55
|67
|53
|Shrewsbury
|46
|12
|16
|18
|51
|59
|52
|Southend
|46
|14
|8
|24
|55
|68
|50
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|13
|11
|22
|42
|63
|50
|Plymouth
|46
|13
|11
|22
|56
|80
|50
|Walsall
|46
|12
|11
|23
|49
|71
|47
|Scunthorpe
|46
|12
|10
|24
|53
|83
|46
|Bradford
|46
|11
|8
|27
|49
|77
|41
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|46
|23
|16
|7
|73
|43
|85
|Bury
|46
|22
|13
|11
|82
|56
|79
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|23
|10
|13
|71
|49
|79
|Mansfield Town
|46
|20
|16
|10
|69
|41
|76
|Forest Green
|46
|20
|14
|12
|68
|47
|74
|Tranmere
|46
|20
|13
|13
|63
|50
|73
|Newport County
|46
|20
|11
|15
|59
|59
|71
|Colchester
|46
|20
|10
|16
|65
|53
|70
|Exeter
|46
|19
|13
|14
|60
|49
|70
|Stevenage
|46
|20
|10
|16
|59
|55
|70
|Carlisle
|46
|20
|8
|18
|67
|62
|68
|Crewe
|46
|19
|8
|19
|60
|59
|65
|Swindon
|46
|16
|16
|14
|59
|56
|64
|Oldham
|46
|16
|14
|16
|67
|60
|62
|Northampton
|46
|14
|19
|13
|64
|63
|61
|Cheltenham
|46
|15
|12
|19
|57
|68
|57
|Grimsby Town
|46
|16
|8
|22
|45
|56
|56
|Morecambe
|46
|14
|12
|20
|54
|70
|54
|Crawley Town
|46
|15
|8
|23
|51
|68
|53
|Port Vale
|46
|12
|13
|21
|39
|55
|49
|Cambridge United
|46
|12
|11
|23
|40
|66
|47
|Macclesfield
|46
|10
|14
|22
|48
|74
|44
|Notts County
|46
|9
|14
|23
|48
|84
|41
|Yeovil
|46
|9
|13
|24
|41
|66
|40