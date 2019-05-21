TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Cassia fistula trees draping golden flowers have beautified many parts of Kaohsiung City, presenting themselves as the most eye-catching landscape in the southern port city.

The golden trees are present in parks and along streets in many cities in Taiwan, and they bloom in May and June every year. When the yellow flowers fall from trees after being blown off by winds, they look like golden rain.

Currently, the golden flowers have occupied the city’s Jiuru Second Road walk path, Kaohsiung Music Center, and Youchang Forest Park.

Other streets in the city where golden flowers can shower you include Nanjing Road, Heping Road, Guanghua Road, Linde Street, Guangzhou First Street, Jiuru Fourth Road, Zhongshan Third Road, Kaohsiung University Road, Yuanzhong Road, and Cueihua Road.

It’s expected that the flowers in the city will reach peak bloom next week.