  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Cambodia to investigate Taiwan tour agencies for cheating local businesses

20 businesses in Siem Reap accuse Taiwan tour companies of failing to pay over US$2 million

  652
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/21 16:52
(Pixabay photo by chuongnguyen1989)

(Pixabay photo by chuongnguyen1989)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A group of 20 different establishments in Siem Reap, Cambodia have accused a group of unnamed Taiwanese tour companies of failing to pay their debts at the hotels and restaurants.

According to a local media report, several Taiwanese travel agencies collectively owe more than US$2 million to the hotels and restaurants, which have filed a criminal complaint with the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism and local authorities.

Notably, the report fails to specify which travel agencies are being accused of cheating the Cambodian companies. A spokesperson for the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism, Top Sopheak, was quoted by the Khmer Times.

“Travel agencies from Taiwan booked rooms in 20 hotels and restaurants but never paid. They just disappeared. Based on tourism regulations, the victims have a right to file a complaint and now the ministry will take proper action.”

The accusations against the unnamed Taiwanese tour agencies in Siem Reap comes shortly after Cambodia signed a deal with the Chinese government to boost tourism to Cambodia from China by giving 13 select Cambodian tour operators preferential market access to Chinese customers.
Cambodia
tourism
tourism industry
Siem Reap

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei wins best destination award for second year running
Taipei wins best destination award for second year running
2019/05/17 17:18
Japanese tourists visiting Taiwan spike over extended Golden Week break
Japanese tourists visiting Taiwan spike over extended Golden Week break
2019/04/30 15:44
Taiwan attends ATM travel show, taking steps to make inroads into Middle East market
Taiwan attends ATM travel show, taking steps to make inroads into Middle East market
2019/04/29 20:43
Taiwan opens travel fair in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Taiwan opens travel fair in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
2019/04/27 19:56
American-Taiwanese actress apologizes for liking Instagram post calling Chinese tourists 'a-la̍k-á'
American-Taiwanese actress apologizes for liking Instagram post calling Chinese tourists 'a-la̍k-á'
2019/04/12 11:53