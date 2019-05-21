TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three serious cases of Enterovirus infection were reported last week, including a newborn baby that is still hospitalized at the moment, said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday (May 21).

The newborn baby, the youngest among the three seriously infected with Enterovirus, is only five days old. He had shown symptoms of fever and a lack of activity before being diagnosed with Enterovirus infection, caused by Echovirus type 11, reported Liberty Times.

This is the second case that a newborn child was hit by Enterovirus this year. The baby is still under observation at the hospital.

Lin Yung-ching (林詠青), a physician at CDC, said the three serious cases of Enterovirus infection are likely attributed to exposure to public spaces, since there are no similar infections reported from their family members or contacts.

A one-year-old boy showed symptoms of fever, vomiting, muscle twitching, and numbness in his limbs. He was later diagnosed with an Enterovirus 71 infection.

The other confirmed serious case was a six-year-old girl from the south of Taiwan. She had fever, rash, and vomiting, among other symptoms caused by Coxsackievirus A9 (CVA9). Both the one-year-old and six-year-old have been discharged from the hospital.

The emergency department across the country received 8,549 people suspected of having Enterovirus infection last week, an increase of 19 percent compared to the previous week, said CDC.

There have been a total of 11 serious cases of Enterovirus infection reported this year.

Among all confirmed cases of Enterovirus infection so far, most were caused by the CVA9 virus. However, infections caused by the EV71 virus continue to increase, and there could be an outbreak in June, said Kuo Hung-wei (郭宏偉), a senior official at CDC.