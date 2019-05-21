TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Torrential rainfall across the country on Monday caused a sharp increase in vegetable prices today (Tuesday, May 21).

Taiwan was hit by a “plum rain bomb” on Monday which left several injured and one missing, according to the Apple Daily. Warnings against debris flows were issued to multiple areas of Kaohsiung and Chiayi as well as several mountainous parts of northern Taiwan.

The price of vegetables rocketed over night due to flooded crop fields. Vegetables prone to spoil easily with water contact were particularly affected, the Liberty Times reported.

The wholesale price of Chinese cabbage (小白菜) increased by 75 percent, whereas the wholesale price of bok choi rose by 38.8 percent. Wholesale fruit prices incidentally dropped.

According to the Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Company, the average wholesale price of fruit and vegetables this morning was NT$30.9 per kilo, a NT$2.4 increase over the price prior to the heavy rain. The price of Chinese cabbage was NT$12 per kilo before the weekend, but this shot up to NT$21 per kilo this morning.