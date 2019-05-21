  1. Home
  2. World

Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/21 14:10

J VB C H PROM.

Bellinger LAD 46 163 42 66 .405

Cabrera Pit 42 129 13 44 .341

Bell Pit 44 165 31 55 .333

McNeil NYM 45 160 20 53 .331

Yelich Mil 44 157 40 51 .325

Contreras ChC 42 134 24 43 .321

DeJong StL 47 178 38 57 .320

JMartínez StL 47 141 21 45 .319

JBaez ChC 44 185 34 59 .319

Freeman Atl 47 182 34 58 .319

Jonrones=

Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 17; Alonso, New York, 15; FReyes, San Diego, 15; Pederson, Los Angeles, 14; Bell, Pittsburgh, 14; Ozuna, San Luis, 13; Suarez, Cincinnati, 13; 11 tied at 11.

Carreras Producidas=

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Bell, Pittsburgh, 44; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; Ozuna, San Luis, 40; Hoskins, Filadelfia, 36; Alonso, New York, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 35; Bryant, Chicago, 32; 8 tied at 31.

Pitcheo=

Woodruff, Milwaukee, 6-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 6-1; Greinke, Arizona, 6-1; Fried, Atlanta, 6-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 5-0; Castillo, Cincinnati, 5-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 5-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 5-2; Eflin, Filadelfia, 5-4; 2 tied at 4-0.