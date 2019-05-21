  1. Home
  2. World

Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/21 14:09

J VB C H PROM.

Polanco Min 45 179 28 60 .335

Reddick Hou 41 148 21 49 .331

TAnderson ChW 42 164 27 54 .329

Brantley Hou 47 183 28 60 .328

Andrus Tex 38 157 25 51 .325

LeMahieu NYY 42 162 27 51 .315

Devers Bos 47 175 31 55 .314

Springer Hou 47 182 41 57 .313

La Stella LAA 42 129 24 40 .310

Martínez Bos 44 169 28 52 .308

Jonrones=

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 14; Gallo, Texas, 14; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Encarnación, Seattle, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; GSánchez, New York, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Carreras Producidas=

Springer, Houston, 42; DoSantana, Seattle, 38; Abreu, Chicago, 38; Mondesí, Kansas City, 37; Rosario, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 34; Encarnación, Seattle, 34; AGordon, Kansas City, 34; Voit, New York, 34; Gallo, Texas, 33.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; MPérez, Minnesota, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Giolito, Chicago, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.