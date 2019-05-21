Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
Polanco Min 45 179 28 60 .335
Reddick Hou 41 148 21 49 .331
TAnderson ChW 42 164 27 54 .329
Brantley Hou 47 183 28 60 .328
Andrus Tex 38 157 25 51 .325
LeMahieu NYY 42 162 27 51 .315
Devers Bos 47 175 31 55 .314
Springer Hou 47 182 41 57 .313
La Stella LAA 42 129 24 40 .310
Martínez Bos 44 169 28 52 .308
Jonrones=
Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 14; Gallo, Texas, 14; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Encarnación, Seattle, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; GSánchez, New York, 13; 5 tied at 12.
Carreras Producidas=
Springer, Houston, 42; DoSantana, Seattle, 38; Abreu, Chicago, 38; Mondesí, Kansas City, 37; Rosario, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 34; Encarnación, Seattle, 34; AGordon, Kansas City, 34; Voit, New York, 34; Gallo, Texas, 33.
Pitcheo=
German, New York, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; MPérez, Minnesota, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Giolito, Chicago, 5-1; 2 tied at 5-2.