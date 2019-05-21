ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Miguel Sano's two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Sano has homered twice in the past three games. He missed the first 41 games due to a right heel laceration before making his season debut last Thursday.

Eddie Rosario singled with one out in the eighth before Sano hit Ty Buttrey's fastball over the wall in right-center. It is the first home run Buttrey (2-2) has allowed in 38 relief appearances over two seasons.

Sano's go-ahead shot came after the Angels tied it in the seventh on Tommy La Stella's two-out single to score Brian Goodwin.

Taylor Rogers (1-0) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings and Blake Parker got his eighth save.

Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi allowed three hits and struck out six in six innings. He was trying to become the first Twins' pitcher to win seven consecutive starts since Kyle Gibson won his last six in 2017 and first in 2018.

La Stella had three hits for the Angels, who have dropped three of four to the Twins this season.

Luis Arraez led the Twins' offense with three hits and scored the game's first run in the second when he came home on Ehire Adrianza's fielder choice.

TOUGH INNING

The Angels suffered what could be two significant injuries in the eighth inning. Shohei Ohtani took a ball off his right wrist while swinging at a third strike. Andrelton Simmons then got tripped up at the bag at first while trying to beat out an infield hit and could not put any pressure on his left foot.

EFFECTIVE FROM THE PEN

This was the fifth straight game the Angels have used an opener in front of Félix Peña. The right-hander has a 2.73 ERA when coming out of the bullpen with 26 strikeouts and two walks. He has gone at least five innings in all but one of those games. Peña had a 4.15 ERA in the four games he started.

Taylor Cole made his first start of the season and third of career. He allowed hits to two of Minnesota's first three batters but got out of the first inning when Eddie Rosario grounded into a double play.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (elbow) threw 4 1/3 shutout innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake Monday night. Heaney struck out 10 and allowed only two hits in a 9-6 victory over Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Michael Pineda (3-3, 5.55 ERA) snapped a five-start winless streak last Thursday at Seattle, allowing three runs over seven innings in an 11-6 victory.

Angels: RHP Trevor Cahill (2-4, 6.95 ERA) has allowed 14 home runs in nine starts, which is tied for most in the majors. He surrendered six runs in 4 1/3 innings in last Wednesday's 8-7 loss at Minnesota.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports