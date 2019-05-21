In this April 9, 2019, photo, Pilot Tom Travis sits in the cockpit of the World War II troop carrier That's All, Brother during a stop in Birmingham,
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A World War II aircraft that took part in the D-Day invasion in 1944 is returning to Europe for the 75th anniversary of the battle.
Found in Wisconsin and restored, the C-47 named That's All, Brother will drop paratrooper re-enactors over the French coast in June.
Air Force historians found the plane in an aviation boneyard and verified its existence through military and Federal Aviation Administration records.
It's now operated by the Texas-based Commemorative Air Force, which preserves military aircraft.
This year's D-Day commemoration could be the last great remembrance of the Allied attack to include D-Day veterans, many of whom are now in their 90s.